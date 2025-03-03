https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155008SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Two friends in colorful hoodies sit on bean bags, smiling at their phones. Shot from a straight angle, capturing a casual, joyful video moment. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.89 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.02 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.73 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare