https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155327SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSProRes 444Declining profits financial graph animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 1.66 GBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 463.24 KB4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 5.35 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 2.03 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 344.48 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 2.12 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare