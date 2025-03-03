https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155470SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene video captures a low-angle view of a vibrant red torii gate framed by lush greenery and cherry blossoms, evoking tranquility and tradition.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 71.6 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 41.56 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.54 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare