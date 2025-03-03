https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155475SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a tortoise in natural light, showcasing its textured shell and detailed features from a low-angle perspective.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 43.69 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 21.54 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.73 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.01 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare