https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155523SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a city skyline at dusk, with vibrant lights reflecting on the water, framed by a dramatic, cloudy sky.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.87 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.69 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.53 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.83 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare