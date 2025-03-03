https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155542SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A low-angle shot captures a factory emitting thick smoke, highlighting industrial pollution. The hazy atmosphere suggests a somber video theme.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 71.38 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 42.58 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 8.67 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.29 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare