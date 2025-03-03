https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155580SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene beach scene with lush greenery, captured from a low-angle, wide shot. The video showcases a sunny, tropical paradise with clear skies.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 81.65 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 47.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.72 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare