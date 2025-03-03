https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155684SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a cityscape at sunset, highlighting a towering skyscraper with a warm glow, showcasing urban architecture from above.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.87 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.02 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.32 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare