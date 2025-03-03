https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155722SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video view of a planet in space, half in shadow, surrounded by stars. Captures the vastness and mystery of the universe in a serene style. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 42.73 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.91 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.31 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare