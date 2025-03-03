https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155756SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle video of a lush, leafy tree against a bright blue sky with clouds, highlighting nature's beauty and vibrant greenery.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 52.91 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 25.59 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.88 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.58 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare