https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155764SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Upward angle video of a tall palm tree against a clear blue sky, highlighting the lush green leaves and textured trunk, evoking a tropical vibe.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 56.96 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 34.59 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 9.22 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.78 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare