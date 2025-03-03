https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155777SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of a lush, sunlit tropical forest, highlighting a majestic tree with sprawling branches and vibrant green foliage.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 48.5 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.91 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.31 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.08 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare