https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155783SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Upward angle captures lush green tree canopy, creating a serene, natural video backdrop with vibrant leaves and textured branches.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.84 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 32.33 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.31 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.78 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare