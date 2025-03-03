https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155824SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video view of a Tuscan villa surrounded by lush vineyards and cypress trees, capturing the serene landscape and rolling hills at sunset.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 22.55 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.09 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.82 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare