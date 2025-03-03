https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155825SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video captures a picturesque Tuscan landscape with vineyards and cypress trees under a clear blue sky, showcasing rural charm from above.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 99 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 49.47 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.05 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare