https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155829SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A close-up video angle captures a classic porcelain vase with blue floral patterns on a polished wooden table, bathed in soft natural light.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 20.69 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 9.68 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.64 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare