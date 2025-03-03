https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155837SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Elegant video showcasing a blue floral vase on a wooden table. Side angle captures intricate details against a soft, blurred background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.35 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.01 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare