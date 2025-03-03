https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155894SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of a lush vegetable garden with vibrant green plants under a clear sky, emphasizing growth and nature's abundance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 61.4 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 31.55 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.94 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare