https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155896SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle view of a sunlit vegetable garden with lush green plants leading to a quaint shed, evoking a serene, rustic video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 57.34 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 35.74 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.66 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 12.47 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare