https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155902SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up of a vibrant purple flower with dew, shot from a side angle. The blurred green background adds depth, ideal for a nature video scene. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 34.12 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 16.97 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.7 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.71 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare