https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155910SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A low-angle video shot of a sunlit vegetable garden with rows of lettuce and other plants, framed by a rustic wooden fence and lush greenery.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 49.07 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.81 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.88 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.64 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare