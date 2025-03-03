https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155917SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a single purple flower in a dewy meadow, captured at a low angle, highlighting the serene beauty of nature. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.43 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.28 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.51 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare