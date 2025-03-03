rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155988
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Close-up of a fruitcake slice with glossy glaze, shot at eye level. The video captures the rich texture and vibrant colors of the cake and raisins.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.2 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.95 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.75 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.22 MB

View personal and business license