rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17155999
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

Rustic video scene of a fruitcake slice on a wooden board, shot from a low angle, with blurred floral teacups and flowers in the background.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.14 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.53 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.15 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.53 MB

View personal and business license