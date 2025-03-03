https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17156001SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Close-up video of daisies in rain, captured from a low angle. The soft focus and vibrant colors create a serene, natural atmosphere. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.36 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.47 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.88 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare