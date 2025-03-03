https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17156005SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Close-up video of daisies with raindrops, captured at an eye-level angle, highlighting vibrant petals and fresh, natural beauty. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.02 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.04 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.01 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare