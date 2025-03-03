https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17156030SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of a fruitcake on a wooden board, showcasing its rich texture and glossy glaze, with a cozy, rustic style and soft focus background.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 33.79 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 14.66 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.05 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.26 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare