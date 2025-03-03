https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17156046SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle shot of streetlights against a twilight sky, creating a dreamy, ethereal video atmosphere with colorful lens flares. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.27 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.43 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.84 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.43 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare