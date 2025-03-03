https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17156058SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Abstract video concept with glossy black curves, captured from a close-up angle, showcasing a sleek, modern, and fluid design style. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.03 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.2 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.11 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.77 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare