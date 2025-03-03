https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17156126SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A serene video capturing a low-angle view of gentle ocean waves lapping the sandy shore under a clear blue sky, evoking tranquility and peace.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 72.42 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 47.29 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.45 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.49 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare