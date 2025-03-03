https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17156245SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Minimalist video concept with coffee beans arranged on a beige background. Overhead camera angle emphasizes simplicity and texture. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.29 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.48 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.32 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.66 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare