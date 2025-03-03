https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17156259SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264Top-down view of a coffee cup filled with beans, styled to form steam. Minimalist concept, ideal for a coffee-themed video backdrop. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 12.6 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 6.31 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1006.61 KBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.17 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare