https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17156263SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Top-down view of coffee beans forming steam above a cup, creating a whimsical video concept with a minimalist, artistic style. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 25.98 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 12.26 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.78 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare