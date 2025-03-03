https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17156317SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of ripe red tomatoes on the vine, shot from a low angle, highlighting their glossy texture and vibrant color.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 61.66 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 37.32 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 8.9 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare