https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17156326SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Top-down video shot of vibrant oranges nestled among glossy green leaves, showcasing a fresh, natural concept with rich textures and colors. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.2 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.86 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.29 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare