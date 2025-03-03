rawpixel
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Aerial video shot of Earth from space, showcasing swirling clouds and blue oceans. The wide-angle view emphasizes the planet's beauty and vastness. Live desktop wallpaper.

Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 40.14 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.78 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.83 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.93 MB

