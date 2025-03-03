https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17156407SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video concept of Earth from space, showcasing a full globe view against a starry backdrop, captured from a high-angle perspective. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 69.8 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 39.63 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.96 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.21 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare