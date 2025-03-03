https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17156408SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Top-down video shot of lime slices submerged in water, capturing bubbles and ripples. The style is vibrant and refreshing, emphasizing freshness. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 69.79 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 46.03 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 9.96 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.34 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare