rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17156408
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Top-down video shot of lime slices submerged in water, capturing bubbles and ripples. The style is vibrant and refreshing, emphasizing freshness. Live mobile wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 69.79 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 46.03 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 9.96 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.34 MB

View personal and business license