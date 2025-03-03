https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17156447SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A joyful child in overalls smiles at the camera in a vibrant flower field. The video captures a close-up, low-angle shot, emphasizing happiness and nature.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 35.31 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 18.75 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.31 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare