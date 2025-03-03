rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17156483
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Top-down video shot of a coffee with cream swirl on a white table, accompanied by an open book and a plant, creating a cozy, relaxed vibe.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.1 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.63 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.92 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.76 MB

View personal and business license