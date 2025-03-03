https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17156503SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Top-down view of iced coffee on a round table, with minimalist style and soft lighting, ideal for a calming coffee video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 11.91 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 6.14 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.12 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.39 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare