https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17156513SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Top-down video shot of chocolate chip cookies arranged in rows on a green surface, showcasing a minimalist and symmetrical style. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 32.75 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 15.49 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.33 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare