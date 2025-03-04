https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17156864SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSProRes 444Dramatic electric lightning bolt animated overlay, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 410.04 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 107.25 KB4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 6.55 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.94 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.07 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 893.14 KBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare