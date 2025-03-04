https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17157143SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Moody video still of a woman in soft lighting, seated on a couch. Captured from a low angle, creating an intimate, contemplative atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 29.35 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 13.91 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.23 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare