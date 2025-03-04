https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17157176SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Low-angle video capturing palm tree reflections in a serene pool, evoking a tranquil, tropical vibe with a focus on natural beauty.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 49.92 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 29.67 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare