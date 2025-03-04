https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17157180SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene garden scene with a wooden swing, captured from a low angle. Sunlight filters through leaves, creating a peaceful video backdrop.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 48.92 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.52 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare