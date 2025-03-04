https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17157254SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up, low-angle shot of lush green leaves in a field, capturing vibrant textures and sunlight, ideal for a nature-themed video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 58.07 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 25.42 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.33 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.82 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare