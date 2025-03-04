https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17157282SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Low-angle video shot of a woman in a red bikini walking along a beach, capturing a dynamic and summery vibe against a clear blue sky and ocean.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.13 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.17 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.55 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.21 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare