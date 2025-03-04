https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17157419SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A cozy bedroom scene with a teddy bear on a sunlit bed, captured from a low angle, evoking a nostalgic and warm video atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.34 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.78 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.59 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.42 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare