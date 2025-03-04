https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17157420SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A cozy video scene of a teddy bear with a red bowtie on a bookshelf, captured at eye level, with warm lighting and a soft, inviting atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 46.03 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 19.02 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.17 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.75 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare